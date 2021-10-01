Right back Cody Drameh and midfielder Lewis Bate plus forwards Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood have all been included in a 23-strong group who will meet at St George’s Park next week to begin their preparations.

The under-20s will take on Italy at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium in a 7pm kick-off on Thursday, October 7 before flying out to face the Czechs in Teplice in a 4pm kick-off on Monday, October 11.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Matthew Cox (Brentford), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), James Trafford (Accrington Stanley, loan from Manchester City)

Defenders: Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland), Cody Drameh (Leeds United), James Hill (Fleetwood Town), Ethan Laird (Swansea City, loan from Manchester United), Teden Mengi (Manchester United), Clinton Mola (VFB Stuttgart), Joshua Wilson-Esbrand (Manchester City), Nathan Wood (Hibernian, loan from Middlesbrough)

Midfielders: Faustino Anjorin (Lokomotiv Moscow, loan from Chelsea), Miguel Azeez (Portsmouth, loan from Arsenal), Lewis Bate (Leeds United), Leighton Clarkson (Blackburn Rovers, loan from Liverpool), James McAtee (Manchester City), Jensen Weir (Cambridge United, loan from Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Joseph Gelhardt (Leeds United), Anthony Gordon (Everton), Sam Greenwood (Leeds United), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace), Morgan Rogers (AFC Bournemouth, loan from Manchester City)

INTERNATIONALS AWAIT: For 19-year-old Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, above, with England's under-20s, along with three of his Whites team mates. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

