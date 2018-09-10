Former Poland international full of praise for Leeds United's Mateusz Klich

Former Poland international Marin Zewalako has praised the performances of Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich following his summer revival.

It was revealed last week the 28-year-old almost left Elland Road for the USA in the summer after a loan spell with FC Utrecht in January looked to have brought his Leeds career to an abrupt end.

But under new boss Marcelo Bielsa, Klich has revived his Whites career - appearing in all six of their Championship games and scoring three goals.

Klich has had nothing but good things to say about Bielsa as the midfielder told how the Argentine had 'opened his eyes' which allowed him to end his four-year exile with the Polish national team.

He marked his Poland return on Friday evening by starting in their 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw away to Italy and is in line to feature against the Republic of Ireland tomorrow night.

And when asked about Klich's recent performances, Zewalako said: “He has a non-Polish style, he plays nicely, he has class in his movement and vision.”