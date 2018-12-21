Former Leeds United winger on 'verge of retirement' before Tadcaster Albion 'saved career'

Attacker Billy Whitehouse is eternally grateful to Tadcaster Albion for saving his career in the game.

The 22-year-old was on the verge of calling it quits after being released by Leeds United at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Former Leeds United winger Billy Whitehouse in action in the FA Cup.

But Albion hauled him out of the football wilderness and according to reports he is now attracting the attention of Premier League clubs like Cardiff City and Leicester City.

"Tadcaster have pulled me from six feet under in football," said Whitehouse, who has already bagged nine times this season in the Evo-Stik East.

"It is a blessing just be able to play games and enjoy my football again.

"When I signed for them I was on the verge of retiring from the game.

"I'd left Leeds and I was done over on a trial spell at Port Vale.

"I went to Shamrock Rovers in Ireland, but fell ill so I could only train for two days out of the five.

"Things just weren't going well for me and I'd had enough when I got that call from Tadcaster.

"Since then I've been brought back to life and I can't thank the club, the chairman Matt Gore, the managers (Mike Morton and Si Collins) and everyone else enough for their help."

Despite the links and the interest from above, Whitehouse is just keeping his head down and trying to play his part in the club's dream of promotion.

“It is flattering to be linked with clubs at that level,” he added.

“Obviously it is my dream to get back into pro football, but at the moment I’m enjoying things at Tadcaster.

“I had five or six offers from clubs around this level in the summer, but I owed a lot to Tadcaster so I stayed on.

“I’m not 100% sure what is happening as regards clubs coming in for me, I know there have been a good number coming down to watch me this season.

“I’m just keeping my head down, trying to score and create as many goals as I can for the club.

“I’ll do the same until something is put on the table in front of me.

"If anything does happen, I'll do my best to make sure Tadcaster get the best deal possible, be it a fee or a friendly game."

Whatever happens in the new year, Whitehouse in confident that Tadcaster have what it takes to push to the next level.

He said: "I've heard a lot of people say that this is the best group of players that Tadcaster have had in recent history.

"We have a good blend with myself, Ellis Barkworth and Corey Roper recently coming out of the pro game, while there is plenty of experience of non league football as well.

"Pete Davidson is the best player I've played with at this level of football, he could play higher and so could a lot of the other lads.

"We were written off earlier in the season when we got away to a slow start, but I'm confident that this club has what it takes to progress to the next level."