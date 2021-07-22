Now 33 years old, Gradel is representing the Ivory Coast at Tokyo 2020 and captained the side in their Group D opener against Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Gradel stayed on the pitch for 86 minutes and was booked before coming as his side began their bid for glory with a 2-1 victory.

The Ivory Coast are in the same group as both Brazil and Germany who lock horns on Thursday lunch time.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OLYMPIAN: Former Leeds United winger Max Gradel, on the ball in action for Ivory Coast in their Tokyo 2020 opener against Saudi Arabia. Photo by YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images.

Ivory Coast are back in action on Sunday morning against Brazil.

Ivory Coast last competed at the Olympics back in 2008 when Gradel was at Leicester City whom he left to join Leeds, initially on loan in October 2009.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.