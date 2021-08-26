The Clarets have re-signed former Whites winger Aaron Lennon who left Burnley in June 2020 after his contract expired.

Lennon then had a year in Turkey with Super Lig side Kayserispor but the 34-year-old has now re-joined the Clarets and played 59 minutes from the start of Wednesday evening's Carabao Cup clash at Newcastle United.

The Clarets progressed 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw and Lennon could now feature in Sunday's clash against the Whites at Turf Moor.

CLARETS RETURN: Former Leeds United winger Aaron Lennon, above, has rejoined Burnley and could face the Whites in Sunday's Premier League clash at Turf Moor. Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images.

"We’ve got to make sure we can get people in. He was one we could get in and we wanted to do that,” said Burnley boss Sean Dyche of Lennon, speaking to Clarets Plus.

“He has been a very good pro for us here, he knows how the players work and he knows the environment.

“We are still active and we are still looking but it’s always been tough here so we sometimes have to take what we can and take the players we think know how we work and he certainly does.

“He works for us, he’s diligent, he’s a good pro, he’s good around the group and he’s got a good energy about him.

“I didn’t want to lose him in the first place and he’s back here. But we are still active.

“The players know, I know, we are still active and if we can get players in who can continue to affect us, we are looking to do that."

Lennon has become Burnley's third acquisition of the summer following the arrivals of goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and defender Nathan Collins.

“I'm just so happy and delighted to get to the deal over the line,” said Lennon.

“It actually feels like I've not been away. It's such a close-knit group.

“I didn't want to leave in the first place to be honest, but it's all done now. It was a great experience in Turkey but I'm buzzing to be back.”

