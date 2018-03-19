Former Leeds United winger George Meek dies aged 84

Former Leeds United promotion-winning winger George Meek has passed away aged 84.

Meek, who featured heavily for the Whites during the 1950's, totaled 199 appearances for the club scoring 19 goals in the process.

The Glasgow-born winger was small in stature at just 5ft 3ins but boasted a wealth of skill plying his trade on either flank.

Meek made the move to West Yorkshire from Hamilton Academical aged 18 in a deal worth £7000. He spent a year with the Whites before heading out on loan to Walsall whilst he completed his national service.

He was also a member of the 1956-57 promotion-winning team as John Charles fired United back into Division 1 for the first time in ten years.

The Glaswegian left Leeds in the summer of 1960 to join Leicester City before linking back up with Walsall, Meek then dropped into non-league with Dudley Town before hanging up his boots.