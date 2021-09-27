Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

Latest Premier League rumours

Leeds United and AC Milan-linked forward Noa Lang is said to be keen on a move to Arsenal, as interest in the £25m-rated Club Brugge ace continues to grow. He impressed during his side's 1-1 Champions League draw with PSG earlier in the month. (Voetbal24)

Aston Villa and England forward Ollie Watkins, 25, is on a list of options for Tottenham. (Fichajes)

Chelsea are preparing a 120m euro (£102m) bid for Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22. (AS)

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has distanced the club from reports linking them with Chelsea and Germany's 28-year-old centre-back Antonio Rudiger. (DAZN)

Leicester City have expressed interest in Lazio's Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto, 28. (Fichajes)

Juventus are considering a January move for Borussia Dortmund and Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel, 32. (Calciomercato)

Raphinha issues message after Hammers loss

Star winger Raphinha has issued an upbeat message after his withdrawal against West Ham, which was followed by late Leeds United heartache at Elland Road.

Writing on his Instagram page, Raphinha said: "We fight, but the result was not what we expected. Now we already focus on the next game."

Also writing on social media, Meslier said: "Disappointed with how yesterday ended but it's coming. We are Leeds."

Ogbonna hails Whites fans after Elland Road visit

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna hailed Leeds United's team and fans as he saluted a 'magnificent' three points for David Moyes' visitors to Elland Road.

“We’re so delighted to win this game away from home,” Ogbonna told whufc.com.

“I think in the first half we didn’t really play well – we had our chances, but then we conceded and came back in a strong way.

“In the second half everyone did their job and we deserved to win.

“We know that it’s not easy to play against Leeds. They run all the way and for us to come here and get three points is magnificent.

"The crowd here is always unbelievable, but I think our fans today were another man on the pitch.