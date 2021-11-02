Varney signed for Leeds from Portsmouth under Neil Warnock in July 2012 and spent just under two years at the club before joining Blackburn Rovers on loan in February 2014.

The striker was then released by United in May and joined Blackburn on a permanent deal that summer.

Loan spells and then a permanent move to Ipswich Town followed before two stints at Burton Albion either side of a move to Cheltenham Town.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Varney has most recently been playing for non-league Leicestershire side Quorn but has now called it a day aged 39.

Ipswich, Burton and another of the former striker's clubs Blackpool have all taken to social media to pass on their best wishes.

Varney made 45 Championship appearances for Leeds, scoring six times in the league as well as once in both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

His strike helped sink Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth round clash at Elland Road of January 2013.

OVER AND OUT: From former Leeds United striker Luke Varney, pictured scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup clash of January 2017 at Elland Road. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.