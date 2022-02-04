Former Leeds United striker hails Marcelo Bielsa as a coaching 'genius'

The Whites are sat 15th in the Premier League amid the current break from action, seven points from the top flight relegation zone.

A change in fortunes has occurred at Elland Road under the Argentine's tenure in charge.

Bielsa has taken Leeds from the middle of the Championship and guided them to a top half finish in England's elite division last season.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

This term has been a little trickier for the West Yorkshire club, with the squad in LS11 suffering an injury crisis like never before.

Leeds, though, are a world away on-pitch from where they were when Bielsa initially walked through the doors in the summer of 2018.

“Everybody talks about him being a genius and that’s what he is,” Bridges told the official Leeds United podcast. “Everybody that he has worked with or worked under speaks so highly of him.

“What I love about Bielsa is that he knows exactly what he wants to do with the ball, he knows exactly what he wants to do without the ball, he knows what he wants to do in both the transition moments.

“People talk about having a vision and a philosophy as a coach, there are a lot of coaches out there that I believe don’t have that kind of holistic approach like he has, he’s always evolving.

“I was blown away by his staff when they came over to Perth for a tour down under, I just think it’s magnificent. To think that he stuck with us in the Championship and got us out, he’s a guru.

“Give him the keys to the city!”

Bridges added: "He’s an amazing character, he’s very eccentric. When I saw him turn up to the Player of the Year do and everybody was in bow ties and then you get Bielsa come in his tracksuit.