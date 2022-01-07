Former Leeds United star makes FA Cup prediction and urges Whites action at West Ham

Tony Dorigo helped Leeds to the 1992 First Division title but also stepped out for the Whites in the game's cup competitions, even if the former left back admits his outings in the FA Cup were not so successful.

The former Whites star will now be in the capital on Sunday afternoon to see the modern day Leeds side take on hosts West Ham United in this season's FA Cup third round.

Dorigo admits that staying in the Premier League clearly has to be United's priority but Sunday's contest is likely to present an opportunity to some of the club's youngsters and Dorigo says it is of paramount importance that such players make the most of their chance.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MEMORIES: Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo, left, challenges Crystal Palace's Kevin Muscatt during an FA Cup third round replay at Elland Road of January 1997. Picture by Mark Thompson/Allsport via Getty Images.

Dorigo told the YEP: "Depending on how many injuries come back or how many players come in or whatever it is, any time you get an opportunity you have to show that you are better than the next person or certainly show that you deserve to be there going forward and part of the club.

"I think as a young lad, every single young player is desperate to get on there and show what he is about.

"No doubt there will be a balance of that. There will be one or two youngsters in there, there has to be but one or two people trying to get some fitness as well.

"But we will put out the strongest side that Marcelo Bielsa thinks can go out there and do the job."

Reflecting on his own memories of playing in the competition, Dorigo recalled: "I always had a disappointing FA Cup.

"I think the closest I got was the quarter finals.

"But the FA Cup, back then when I was playing, was gigantic and I remember listening to the draw.

"We would always listen to the draw after playing on a Saturday or whatever it was in December and we would listen to the draw on the way home to see who you got in the third round of the FA Cup.

"It was always exciting and it was a gigantic competition.

"I think that has been clearly watered down a little since for lots of obvious different reasons but I think once you play in it and certainly as a lower league club it is still the FA Cup and this is what it is all about and getting that draw against a top side is wonderful.

"For the bigger boys and the Premier League sides, it is a little bit different until of course the rounds start ticking away and then it gets exciting again.

"I think for us, in the whole scheme of things, I think we are pretty clear on what's the most important thing and that's getting ready for the Premier League and staying in the division.

"That's what it is all about. The FA Cup is a lovely story, it is lovely for lads to get their chances and hopefully they can grab it but I think we understand the main importance of the season.

"But certainly back then the FA Cup was like the league, it was huge and a lovely time but I always struggled in the FA Cup.

"In the League Cup I was a lot better at that but so much the FA Cup which was really disappointing."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.