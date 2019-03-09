Former Leeds United midfielder Neil Kilkenny opens up over Ken Bates spat

Former Leeds United midfielder Neil Kilkenny has revealed that bagging against the Whites for Bristol City was one of the "highlights" of his time at Ashton Gate.

Marcelo Bielsa's side make the trip to face Lee Johnson's team in the Championship today with Leeds in the thick of a Premier League promotion race.

Kilkenny, who now plys his trade with A-League side Perth Glory, left Elland Road in 2011 amid a war of words with then chairman Ken Bates after failing to agree a new deal.

The Australian struck in a 2-1 defeat to United just two months after his exit from Yorkshire and made the point of celebrating in front of the directors box.

The 33-year-old, who was speaking to the Not the Top Twenty podcast, has opened up over his one and only goal for the Robins.

"It was one of my highlights at Bristol City," said Kilkenny.

"But not the fact it was about scoring against Leeds. Definitely not. I enjoyed my time there. It was just because of some of the comments of the owner at the time.

"They didn't want to see me leave because I'd done really well there and they offered me a new contract. But I had a better offer from Bristol City and the club had grand plans then.

"They wanted a new stadium and that was supposed to happen in the next two or three years but unfortunately it didn't materialise. It's one of those things.

"I really enjoyed that goal - just not because it was against Leeds, but because of what the owner had been saying about me."