Green, who joined the Whites from Derby County in July 2012, was almost ever-present in the second half of the 2012/13 season and scored four times from midfield.

He played 46 times for Leeds before being loaned out to Ipswich Town in February 2014 and was eventually released in May of the same year

The 38-year-old has been working as Doncaster Rovers' fitness coach while playing part-time for Boston, but having studied for his coaching badges accepted an offer to take charge after the departure of Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green, a childhood friend of Elliott's from their days growing up in Pontefract, is in his second season as a Boston player and has made 34 appearances to date.

The Pilgrims are currently sitting seventh in the Vanarama National League North and remain in the Buildbase FA Trophy fourth round. Green's first game in charge as interim manager will be a trip to Gloucester City on Saturday.