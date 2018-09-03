Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn discusses Whites exit

Former Leeds United head coach Neil Redfearn has opened up over his exit from Elland Road revealing he was "disappointed" to leave the club but refused to admit the way he left soured his experience.

Redfearn, who is now in charge of Liverpool Football Club Women, left the club in July 2015 following the acceptance of resignation from his position as Academy Director.

Neil Redfearn embraces former Leeds United midfielder Lewis Cook.

The now 53-year-old took caretaker charge of the Whites on three separate occasions during his eight year spell at the club before landing the role on a permanent basis in October 2014 following the sacking of Darko Milanic who had been at the club just 32 days.

Then United chairman Massimo Cellino replaced Redfearn at the end of the 2014/15 campaign with Uwe Rosler calling him "weak" and "a baby" before offering him his former role back at Thorp Arch which he accepted before resigning just a month later.

Redfearn went on to manage Rotherham United but lasted just four months with the Millers before moving across to the women's game with Doncaster Rovers Belles who he helped lift the FA WSL 2 title earlier this year.

He took up his current role on Merseyside in June and has now opened up over his exit from Elland Road three years ago, telling The Telegraph: "I don’t think it soured things for me, but it was disappointing.

“I was coaching there for eight years and, in the time I was there, you saw a lot of quality players come through and I was very proud of that.

“When I was offered the manager’s job, we were nearly in the bottom three, we got out of trouble, we had a really good run. It was a tempestuous time for the club, there was a lot going on behind the scenes, but that doesn’t sour my experience of Leeds.

“I was a Leeds United supporter as a kid, it’s a great club and I enjoyed my time there. There aren’t many people who can say they managed their boyhood club.”