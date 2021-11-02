Former Leeds United job candidate Antonio Conte takes charge at Tottenham Hotspur

Conte took charge at White Hart Lane on Tuesday following the sacking of Nuno Espírito Santo, after Spurs lost five of their first ten games of this Premier League season.

But Spurs’ new boss could have made a name for himself at Elland Road after Radrizzani invited him to manage Leeds three years ago.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 47-year-old businessman also asked Watford boss Claudio Ranieri and Belgium manager Roberto Martinez in his search for a replacement for the departed Paul Heckingbottom.

But Conte was always the first-choice, ahead of the incumbent Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa, Radrizzani revealed to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport in 2018.

"I do not deny that I made an attempt for Conte," Radrizzani said. "I have a weakness for him, I would have offered £20m too.

"With him, I was sure that promotion to the Premier League would have been assured.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte. Pic: Gabriele Martinti.

"But we are extremely satisfied with Bielsa, we have chosen one of the best in the world."

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.