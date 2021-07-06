Schmeichel spent the 2010-11 season at Elland Road before being sold to Leicester City and the 34-year-old Foxes 'keeper now finds himself in a European Championships semi-final with the Danes.

Denmark will take on England in Wednesday night's last four clash at Wembley and Gareth Southgate's Three Lions are now favourites to finally end 55 years hurt and win a first major international tournament since the 1966 World Cup.

England's fans desperately hope football is 'Coming Home' again - but Schmeichel questioned the very nature of the saying associated with England's bid for glory.

WIND UP: From Denmark's former Leeds United goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, above. Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images.

Asked what it would mean to stop it 'Coming Home', Schmeichel quipped: "Has it ever been home?

"I don't know, have you ever won it?"

Presented with the reply that football was indeed back home in 1966, Schmeichel smiled: "Was that not the World Cup?

"To be honest I haven't given any thought to what it would mean to stop England, more than what it would do for Denmark."

