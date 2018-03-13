Former Leeds United footballer jailed for transporting drugs

Robert Bayly has been jailed for two and a half years for transporting nearly £180,000 worth of cannabis.

Bayly, who was sentenced on Tuesday, pleaded guilty to possession of the drugs for sale or supply on May 12, 2017, in Dublin.

It was reported that Bayly had agreed to transport the drugs to pay off a debt of almost £6,000 after falling into gambling during his time at Leeds from the age of 14.

The now 30-year-old made three appearances for the West Yorkshire club during his stint with the Whites.

Bayly made his United debut in 2006 after being subbed on in a League Cup tie against Southend United and just two days later signed a two-year contract at Elland Road.

The Irishman made his full debut for the club against Derby County on the final day of the 2006-07 season but was sent off for an attempted headbutt on Rams forward Craig Fagan.

Bayly was released by Leeds in 2008 after featuring on several occasions during pre-season.