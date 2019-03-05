Former Leeds United chief executive Shaun Harvey linked with FA top job

The Football Association has declined to comment on claims that former Leeds United chief executive Shaun Harvey is in the running to become the governing body’s new CEO.

Harvey, who is preparing to quit his current job as chief executive of the EFL at the end of this season, is reported to be on a shortlist of candidates to replace Martin Glenn at the FA.

In a series of major changes amongst the English game’s authorities, Glenn is also due to leave his post when the 2018-19 season ends having held the FA’s CEO role for four years.

Glenn’s resignation was announced in December and Harvey followed suit last month, announcing that he would vacate a position handed to him in October 2013.

Harvey took charge of the EFL shortly after stepping down from the board at Leeds in the aftermath of the sale of the club by Ken Bates to Gulf Finance House.

The 49-year-old was working under Bates when Leeds entered administration in 2007 and his time with the EFL has coincided with a number of disputes with the Elland Road club, including the ‘Spygate’ controversy which ended with United receiving a £200,000 fine three weeks ago.

Harvey oversaw the introduction of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, an attempt to increase the sustainability of EFL clubs, but both Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers are in the grip of financial crises as his reign as CEO draws to a close.

Sky Sports claimed today that Harvey was amongst the names being considered for the top job at the FA.

A spokesperson for the FA said the organisation had no comment to make.