Former Leeds United boss takes up new managerial post in India

Grayson, 52, has been appointed as the new head coach of Indian side Bengaluru FC, signing a two-year deal.

Bengaluru ply their trade in the Indian Super League, the top flight of Indian football, and finished last season in sixth place out of 11 sides.

Writing on his Instagram page, Grayson said: "Well, this is certainly something new but I'm really looking forward to my next chapter in football and a new experience in India.

"Many thanks to a lot of people who have helped make this happen.

"Time to spend some quality time with family and friends before I head off to my new challenge. Bengaluru FC see you soon."