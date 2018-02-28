Former Leeds United boss Steve Evans takes over at Peterborough

Steve Evans has been appointed as the new Peterborough manager less than 24 hours after he resigned from his job with Mansfield.

The former Leeds, Rotherham and Crawley boss, who on Tuesday called time on his 15-month tenure at Mansfield, succeeds Grant McCann at the ABAX Stadium.

A statement published on theposh.com said Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor had signed long-term deals.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: "The football club, its staff, academy and first-team players need an experienced promotion winner as first-team manager to take us forward for the immediate future.

"As soon as somebody of the calibre of Steve Evans called to register their interest in the vacant position, there was no time to waste and I made the phone call, potential terms were discussed and we are now in a position to announce Steve as our manager."