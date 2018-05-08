Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson leaves Bradford City

FORMER LEEDS UNITED manager Simon Grayson has left his position as boss of Bradford City

The 48-year-old took charge of the Bantams following Stuart McCall’s sacking in February on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

He had hoped to inspire a turnaround in form at Valley Parade following the six game losing run that brought an end to McCall’s reign.

However, Grayson’s 14 games in charge yielded just three wins and Bradford finished 11th in League One.

With the play-offs out of reach, talks began between Grayson and the club’s owners over the future. All manner of topics were discussed, from the size of next season’s playing budget to the need to improve the infrastructure surrounding the first team.

This was an extremely difficult decision as I have enjoyed my time at Valley Parade. Simon Grayson

City had hoped Grayson would stay but he has chosen to leave, meaning the search for a new manager is under way.

Glynn Snodin, Grayson’s long-time assistant, has also left Valley Parade.

Grayson was manager of Leeds for just over three yars after being appointed in December 2008 when the club were languishing in League One.

He took the club back into the Championship at the end of the 2009-10 season and almost led them to the play-offs the following season before a late loss of form. He was sacked by the Elland road board in February 2012.

“After conversations with the owners I have decided to turn down the option to extend my contract,” said Grayson. “This was an extremely difficult decision as I have enjoyed my time at Valley Parade.

“I would like to thank everyone at Bradford City, from the owners to the supporters, who have turned out in their numbers both home and away since I have been manager of their club.

“I wish the club all the best for the future.”