Former Leeds United boss Peter Reid reveals all about £7,000 hair transplant - and says he found surgery relaxing

Former Leeds United manager Peter Reid has opened-up about his hair transplant for the first time - saying he actually found the surgery relaxing.

The ex-Whites boss, 62, went under the knife to get a new head of hair last year.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow soccer stars who’ve done the same, most famously Wayne Rooney.

And despite gruelling surgery, which costs £7,000 a time, former soccer hardman Reid says he found the whole thing ‘therapeutic’.

Talking about his op at Manchester’s respected Farjo Hair Institute, he said: “I’ve had a lot of injuries and operations.

"I didn’t think it would be painful and it wasn’t painful, in fact I found it quite relaxing! I found it therapeutic, someone messing with your scalp.

“I know it sounds like it wasn’t a big deal, but to me it wasn’t.

"You can watch a movie or listen to music or talk football while it’s getting done.

"It was an altogether nice experience.”

Liverpool-born TV pundit Reid, who also managed Manchester City and the Thailand national team, underwent what’s known as Follicular Unit Extraction, or ‘FUE’, surgery, with specialist Dr Bessam Farjo.

Dr Farjo extracts individual 'follicular units’ - i.e. clusters of up to five hairs - directly from a donor site of the head using a tiny ‘punch’.

He then makes microscopic slits in the balding areas of a patient's scalp, and places the harvested grafts there.

A typical FUE treatment can involve extracting up to 2,000 grafts a day and might take up to 10 hours in some cases, while larger cases may require more than one day in surgery.

The new hairs begin to grow approximately four months after surgery, and will continue to grow through for the next 10 to 15 months.

Other footballers to have done the same include Burnley striker Ashley Barnes, 28, former Sunderland defender and pundit Micky Gray, 44, Republic of Ireland international Jason McAteer, 47, and former England midfielder David Platt, 52.

Meanwhile Reid, who was in charge at Elland Road in 2003, has also denied he’s had it done for ‘vanity’ reasons.

He added: "Was I really conscious of going bald? I’m not sure.

“It wasn’t something that I was thinking about all the time, it was just something that came about. I’m glad I’ve had it done.

“Is it vanity? I don’t think so. Was I losing confidence? No, not really.

“It was just something where I thought, ‘Yeah, it’s playing on my mind so I’ll do it’.”

As a player, midfielder Reid won an FA Cup and two league titles with Everton, and earned 13 caps for the Three Lions during his 1980s heyday.

And he says he does NOT envy the fame and fortunes enjoyed by modern day footballers - because of the intense scrutiny they’re subjected to.

In a video interview with the Farjo Hair Institute, he adds: "I think nowadays, because of how big the game has got, players are like movie stars.

“Everything is highlighted 100 per cent, so they can’t do the things I took for granted doing when I was growing up a young player.

“I had a really good time being a footballer, socially as well as professionally. I’m not sure they do nowadays.

“I’m just a council house kid who was good enough to play football. I’m still Peter Reid from Huyton.”

Reid’s career arc took him from Bolton to his boyhood club Everton, where he won two championships under Howard Kendall, as well as the FA Cup 1984.

The Toffees – boasting fellow Goodison greats such as Neville Southall, Kevin Ratcliffe and Trevor Steven – then claimed the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1985.

Reid was also in Bobby Robson’s England team that lost the infamous ‘Hand of God’ quarter-final to Diego Maradona and Argentina at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

He reveals: “Playing for England was definitely a very, very proud moment for myself and for my family. It doesn’t get any better than that.

“As for the best thing about football. Well, I’ve played it since I can remember – kicking a ball around with my dad.

“To get paid for doing something that you love… heaven.”

Now he’s helping out his old mate Paul Cook at Championship side Wigan Athletic.