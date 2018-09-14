Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn quits as Liverpool Women head coach

Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has quit as Liverpool FC Women head coach after just three months in charge.

Redfearn, who left the Doncaster Rovers Belles to take over the Reds, has resigned from his role on Merseyside.

Liverpool lost their opening two fixtures under Redfearn, including a 5-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

The former Leeds boss left the Whites in July 2015 following the acceptance of resignation from his position as Academy Director.

The now 53-year-old took caretaker charge of United on three separate occasions during his eight year spell at the club before landing the role on a permanent basis in October 2014 following the sacking of Darko Milanic who had been at Elland Road just 32 days.

Redfearn went on to manage Rotherham United but lasted just four months with the Millers before moving across to the women's game with Doncaster who he helped lift the FA WSL 2 title earlier this year.

He took up his role on Merseyside in June but has now resigned after just three months.