FOND MEMORIES - Casper Ankergren will be looking out for the result of this evening's clash between Brighton and Leeds United. Pic: Getty

His old employers meet this afternoon at the Amex Stadium with Graham Potter's men sitting ninth on 17 points and Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds down in 17th with 11 points.

Ankergren has fond memories of his time with both clubs, making today's encounter the first result Brøndby IF's head of goalkeeping will look for.

He spent three and a half years at Elland Road before a 2010 move to Brighton. It wLeas only last month that he departed the Amex to move back home to Denmark.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Obviously I still have a really close affinity with Brighton, given I was at the club for so long," he said in an interview for the Brighton matchday programme.

"It's fantastic to see the team doing so well this season and the rewards are coming for all the hard work that has been put in behind the scenes over the course of many months by Graham, his staff and the players - they all thoroughly deserve it.

"Leeds came into the league last season and did incredibly well. The only disappointment for me was the fact that they had no fans present at Elland Road because of the pandemic. Fortunately that's all changed this season, but it's fair to say that the team have struggled more this time out."

That difficult second season issue is one that has been faced by numerous teams but Ankergren believes Bielsa's side can avoid the drop.

"That often happens when a team comes up - that second season is really difficult, where opposing teams are more aware of how you play and the surprise factor is no longer there," he said.

"It happened with us to a degree, but I still think Leeds have the quality to stay out of trouble and I really hope they do because they're a club - given their size - that needs to be in the Premier League."

The former goalkeeper isn't making any predictions, other than entertainment.

"It should be a fascinating game though," he said.