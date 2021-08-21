The Toffees went ahead with a 30th-minute spot kick converted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin which was eventually awarded after Whites captain Liam Cooper had pulled Calvert-Lewin's shirt in the middle of the box.

Calvert-Lewin initially appeared to see his claims for a penalty being ignored by referee Darren England despite being prevented from latching on to a cross.

But after a break in play shortly afterwards, England was instructed by the game's video assistant referee Kevin Friend to look at the incident on his monitor and after a second viewing England returned and pointed to the spot.

FLASHPOINT: Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin goes to ground after a shirt pull from Whites captain Liam Cooper for what was eventually deemed a penalty in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Leeds United. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Calvert-Lewin stepped up to take the penalty and smashed home his effort into the bottom left to put the Toffees 1-0 up as part of an entertaining draw.

“If you’re going to use VAR, that is the way that you use it because Darren England was the wrong side so couldn’t see it initially,” Groves told talkSPORT 2.

“Kevin Friend has had a look at it and basically he’s saying to him ‘it’s a penalty, come and have a look’.

“They have taken their time and 100 per cent got the correct decision because Liam Cooper has let Dominic Calvert-Lewin get the wrong side of him and stopped him going to play the ball.”

