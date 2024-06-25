Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spanish side Real Betis have reportedly emerged as a potential destination for Leeds United defender Diego Llorente who is expected to leave Elland Road this summer.

The Spanish international has spent the past 18 months on loan at Serie A club AS Roma, but recent reports on the continent have suggested the Italian club are reluctant to purchase the 30-year-old and instead are looking to renegotiate terms with United.

This particular scenario leaves Llorente at a difficult crossroads with his Leeds contract, which does not expire until the summer of 2026, still valid and the option to extend his loan stay in Rome automatically not included in the agreement which saw him return to Italy for the duration of 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the retirement of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and the sale of Chadi Riad to Crystal Palace, LaLiga outfit Real Betis are in the market for two central defenders this summer, according to reports in Spain, with Llorente alleged to be a top target for manager Manuel Pellegrini and the Seville-based side's sporting hierarchy.

Llorente has emerged as a prime target for the Andalusian club, where compatriot and fellow Leeds teammate Marc Roca is set to end up on a permanent transfer this summer, believed to be in the region of £5 million.

If Llorente is to leave Elland Road for good during this window, he is likely to move for a similar knock-down fee. Roma are thought to have a purchase option in their loan agreement with Leeds but have so far held back on exercising the clause after changing sporting director and assessing their transfer objectives for the summer.

Remaining in the Championship has weakened Leeds' negotiating position with regards to their wantaway players, meaning the likes of Roca and Llorente could move on for less than their market value, however Leeds do not expect to report a loss in Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) terms on Roca's sale due to much of his fee already having been amortised over the length of his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports in Spain also claim Roma are keen to extend Llorente's loan by another season, which may prove an alternative solution - provided full wage coverage is agreed upon - if a Betis offer comes to fruition but does not meet the Whites' asking price.