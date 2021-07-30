Forshaw has not featured in a competitive game for Leeds since the 1-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic in the Championship clash of September 2019 in which the midfielder picked up a hip injury that eventually needed surgery.

The 29-year-old then completed his first competitive minutes for nearly 18 months when stepping out for United's under-23s back in April, after which Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said Forshaw had picked up a muscular injury.

But Forshaw has been back in pre-season training and came off the bench for the final half hour of United's first friendly of the summer at Guiseley on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STARTING: Leeds United's Adam Forshaw. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds essentially fielded an under-23s side in the clash at Nethermoor as United's first teamers were given their first run out in the following night's friendly at Blackburn Rovers.

The Whites have again reverted to a young XI for the clash against Fleetwood which is followed by a friendly against Real Betis at Loughborough University the following day.

Joe Gelhardt is missing having picked up a knock against Guiseley whilst Sam Greenwood who played the full game against Guiseley and also came on against Blackburn is also not involved against Fleetwood.

There are three changes to the young Leeds side that lined up at Nethermoor with Max Dean and young Dutch keeper Dani Van Den Heuvel also starting as Elia Caprile drops to the bench.

Summer signing Lewis Bate is amongst the substitutes along with Ian Poveda who is yet to feature this summer.

Leeds United v Fleetwood Town: Van Den Heuvel, Drameh, McCarron, Forshaw, Cresswell (c), Kenneh, Summerville, Jenkins, Dean, McKinstry, Miller. Subs: Caprile, Bate, Allen, Moore, Poveda.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.