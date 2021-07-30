Fleetwood Town v Leeds United: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is the game on TV?
Leeds United travel to face Fleetwood Town in another pre-season friendly this evening - but what do you need to know ahead of kick-off?
When is Fleetwood Town v Leeds United?
One half of Marcelo Bielsa's squad travel to Highbury stadium this evening (July 30) for a third friendly of the summer.
The Whites have a busy week of action after beginning preparations for the Premier League campaign by sending a young side to face Guiseley on Tuesday and a senior side to take on Blackburn the following night.
United's clash against Fleetwood will kick-off at 19.00 this evening.
Can I stream Fleetwood Town v Leeds United online?
Yes, in short.
The game will be streamed via online platform LIVENow.
Fans have the option to buy a pass for the full pre-season fixture list at £12.99.
Alternatively, supporters can pay for a one off pass to access the Fleetwood game for £1.99.
LIVENow is available to watch on your PC, Mac and Chromecast, as well as via the LIVENow iOS, Android or TV app.
You can click here for full details and to buy a pass.
Are there any other ways I can follow Fleetwood Town v Leeds United?
The Yorkshire Evening Post will be running a live blog during the game from the Highbury stadium press box with minute by minute updates.
Check out the live blog here exclusively on our dedicated Leeds United section.
Are there any tickets available for Fleetwood Town v Leeds United?
Leeds United have been allocated 1,400 tickets for the game at Highbury stadium.
Tickets are sold out and now unavailable to purchase for Whites fans.
Fleetwood fans can still buy a ticket through the club website which are now at limited availability, providing they have previous purchase history.