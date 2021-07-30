LiveFleetwood Town 2 Leeds United 1 - RECAP as Charlie Cresswell opener proves in vain

Leeds United take in their third pre-season friendly of the summer at Fleetwood Town tonight - and we will bring you all the latest here.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 30th July 2021, 8:55 pm
FRIDAY NIGHT FRIENDLY: For Leeds United against Fleetwood Town at their Highbury Stadium, above. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

The Cod Army are managed by former Whites boss Simon Grayson meaning that tonight's encounter will see two promotion-winning Whites bosses go head to head.

The Whites took in their second pre-season friendly of the summer on Wednesday evening and recorded a 1-1 draw against Championship hosts Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in what was a first outing of the summer's for United's first teamers.

The fixture followed Tuesday evening's opener at non-league Guiseley in which a United under-23s side recorded a 3-2 triumph under 23s boss Mark Jackson as head coach Marcelo Bielsa also looked on from the dugout.

Follow our live blog below for all the latest team news, match updates and analysis from the Friday night Fleetwood friendly.

Fleetwood Town v Leeds United LIVE

Last updated: Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:50

  • 7pm kick-off at Highbury Stadium
  • Leeds taking in their third friendly of the summer
Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:50

Full time

Defeat but a very good work out, Forshaw and Cresswell the stand outs. McKinstry had a decent game too and lots of promise from Dean at 17 years of age.

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:46

Final minute

90: Dean - who has been running all night - unable to reach a long ball. Two added minutes

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:44

CHANCE FLEETWOOD

87: Ball flashes wide from Clarke in a packed area.

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:42

Cross cleared

86: Decent fist away by Van den Heuvel.

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:41

Cresswell update

Cresswell holding a bag of ice on his head but looks fine, chatting to Forshaw. Bate and Poveda both getting more into it now but into the final seven minutes. 2-1.

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:39

Bate further forward

83: Jenkins the CDM, suiting Leeds better

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:38

Final ten minutes

80: Mark Jackson urging Leeds on, Fleetwood hanging on a bit. Poveda getting more involved. Feels like an FA Cup tie.

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:34

Much better from Leeds and Bate

78: Gets to the byline and sends in a perfect pull back for Dean whose shot is saved. Summerville then fires into the side netting.

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:33

Foul by Kenneh

77: Fails to clear his lines and free kick conceded but Leeds clear.

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:28

McCarron gets away with one

72: Tries to dribble his way out of defence and loses the ball but is given a soft free kick.

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:25

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:25

Better from Poveda

68: Wins a free kick just outside the box. But McKinstry puts too much on the free kick which is behind for a goal kick.

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:23

CLOSE LEEDS

66: Good effort from McKinstry from the edge of the box just wide after Summerville’s running got Leeds going again.

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:20

All Fleetwood now

63: Van den Heuvel with a save to an overhead kick. Pilkington then rattles the bar after beating McCarron in the air.

Friday, 30 July, 2021, 20:18

GOAL FLEETWOOD

61: Garner converts into the bottom right. Fleetwood then make 4 subs

