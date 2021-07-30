FRIDAY NIGHT FRIENDLY: For Leeds United against Fleetwood Town at their Highbury Stadium, above. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

The Cod Army are managed by former Whites boss Simon Grayson meaning that tonight's encounter will see two promotion-winning Whites bosses go head to head.

The Whites took in their second pre-season friendly of the summer on Wednesday evening and recorded a 1-1 draw against Championship hosts Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in what was a first outing of the summer's for United's first teamers.

The fixture followed Tuesday evening's opener at non-league Guiseley in which a United under-23s side recorded a 3-2 triumph under 23s boss Mark Jackson as head coach Marcelo Bielsa also looked on from the dugout.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...