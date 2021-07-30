Fleetwood Town 2 Leeds United 1 - Player ratings as Lewis Bate makes debut and young Whites leader excels
A young Leeds United side fell to a 2-1 defeat in Friday evening's pre-season friendly at Fleetwood Town - but how did we rate the performances?
Leeds sent out an under-23s side plus Adam Forshaw as the midfielder continues his comeback from injury.
Under-23s boss Mark Jackson took charge and saw his side go in front through a Charlie Cresswell header, only for Fleetwood to come roaring back after the break through a Josh Morris strike and Gerard Garner penalty.
Yorkshire Evening Post football writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores.
