YOUNG LEADER: Whites captain Charlie Cresswell celebrates his 24th-minute header which put Leeds in front. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Fleetwood Town 2 Leeds United 1 - Player ratings as Lewis Bate makes debut and young Whites leader excels

A young Leeds United side fell to a 2-1 defeat in Friday evening's pre-season friendly at Fleetwood Town - but how did we rate the performances?

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 30th July 2021, 10:29 pm

Leeds sent out an under-23s side plus Adam Forshaw as the midfielder continues his comeback from injury.

Under-23s boss Mark Jackson took charge and saw his side go in front through a Charlie Cresswell header, only for Fleetwood to come roaring back after the break through a Josh Morris strike and Gerard Garner penalty.

Yorkshire Evening Post football writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores.

1. Dani van den Heuvel

6 - Endured a moment to forget when dispossessed towards the edge of his box by Josh Morris who was left with a gift to draw Fleetwood level. But kept his composure thereafter and made a couple of decent saves and clearances to crosses.

2. Cody Drameh

6 - A threat when getting forward from right back and linked up well with Stuart McKinstry down the right and then tried his best in difficult circumstances as Fleetwood came back strongly after the break.

3. Charlie Cresswell

8 - Impressive, at both ends of the pitch and put Leeds ahead with a bullet of a header. Commanding at centre-back and United missed him dearly after he went off following an accidental boot to the head. A powerful young leader making giant strides.

4. Nohan Kenneh

6 - A difficult evening against a physical Fleetwood side, especially after his centre-back partner and leader Cresswell was taken off. But still very young and full of promise.

Fleetwood Town
