Five things you need to know ahead of Leeds United's Championship clash with Swansea City

Leeds United host Swansea City in the Championship on Wednesday evening at Elland Road - but what are the key things you need to know?

Leeds United line-up - Bielsa's names it early (again)

Marcelo Bielsa once again took the step of naming his United line-up during his pre-match press conference ahead of the game.

There will be one change to the Whites starting XI as Pablo Hernandez comes in for Jack Clarke after the 18-year-old fell ill at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Clarke was taken to hospital after collapsing on the bench at the Riverside during the second half of the 1-1 draw and hasn't training this week as he undergoes more tests to figure out the issue.

Here's how Bielsa says Leeds will line-up: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillps, Klich, Roofe, Pablo, Bamford, Harrison.

What Marcelo Bielsa has said about Swansea City...

“For me, Swansea are a big team. They’re a team who haven't used their full potential so far.

“They’re a team who have a counter-attacking culture, they have players who are very good with the ball and I like how Swansea play.”

What Graham Potter has said about Leeds United...

"They’re up there at the top end of the league, they’re very strong. Elland Road is a hostile place.

"They’ve got good players and it’ll be a really tough game. Their form isn’t perhaps as good as they’d like but a lot of the performances have been good."

Will Daniel James play?

The game within the game...

Just 13 days after all but completing his move to Leeds United, Daniel James will return with Swansea City to West Yorkshire.

The 21-year-old had completed his medical, interview, shirt pictures and signed on the dotted line at Elland Road when the deal to make the move to LS11 fell through.

After a month of negotiations the Whites thought they had finally landed Bielsa's number one target, only for City's phones to go dead at the vital moment with one piece of paper left unsigned from the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea boss Graham Potter has admitted that James may have a part to play in the fixture despite the difficult nature of the last few weeks for the winger.

"Absolutely. No problems," he said of James' involvement at Elland Road.

"Players like that, they respond to it, certainly ones who have a possibility to play at a good level which Dan has. At the end of the day he's done nothing wrong, he was a footballer in the middle of a situation and he’s got nothing to apologise for. He’s just here to play football."

Asked about his fitness, Potter replied: "I think we were careful with him at the start because it’s his first season. He’s adapting to the step up from Under-23s to first-team football.

"We’ve been through that with him. We’ve had enough recovery time and we’ll get the extra day after Wednesday with playing on Sunday so there’s a chance."

Some key stats...

Leeds have won their past nine home matches against Swansea in all competitions.

It is the first meeting between the two sides at Elland Road since 2010.

Leeds have lost two of their past three league games at Elland Road.

Swansea have beaten Leeds just once away from home in all competitions (P18).

The Whites have scored seven goals from the 90th minute onwards this season. Three of their past five goals in the Championship have come in injury-time.