Five men due in court after flare set off at Leeds United v Middlesbrough match

Five men are due in court after a flare was set off and missiles were thrown at the Leeds United clash with Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

Cleveland Police today confirmed that five men have been charged with offences relating to the game and are due to appear in court.

Two men have been charged with throwing a missile onto a football pitch, another two were charged with obstructing an officer and using abusive words with intent to provoke violence while another was charged with using threatening and abusive words.

A 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of throwing a flare but was released with no further action.

A statement from the force said:

- Christopher McVeigh, 27, from Leeds, charged with using threatening / abusive words with intent to cause fear/ provoke unlawful violence. Due to appear in court April 6th.

- Stephen Bennett, aged 54, from Thornaby, charged with throwing a missile onto a football pitch. Due to appear in court April 4th.

- Peter Blake, 41, from Scarborough, charged with throwing a missile onto a football playing area. Due to appear in court April 6th.

- Connor Maguire, 24, from Barnsley, charged with obstructing/ resisting an officer and using threatening / abusive words with intent to cause fear/ provoke unlawful violence. Due to appear in court April 6th.

- Darren Phillip, 50, from North Yorkshire, charged with obstructing/ resisting an officer and using threatening / abusive words with intent to cause fear/ provoke unlawful violence. Due to appear in court April 6th.

