Leeds United are now just two weeks away from the new Championship season and a Whites striking prediction has now been formed ahead of the new campaign.

Leeds are currently second favourites to bounce back from last season’s relegation in the ultimate style as Championship champions, behind clear market leaders Leicester City. The Whites are now under the care of new boss Daniel Farke who twice steered Norwich City to promotion to the Premier League as winners of English football’s second tier.

The abundance of goals were a feature in both promotions, as is usually the case with any side that takes the Championship by storm, and now the bookmakers have cast their verdict on the players they think will net the most next season and where Whites attackers feature in that list.

Here, we run though the 25 in the betting to be next season’s top Championship scorer, a list featuring five players from Daniel Farke’s side.

25th: Willy Gnonto (Leeds United) Odds: 40-1.

24th: Luis Semedo (Sunderland) Odds: 40-1.

23rd: Oscar Estupinan (Hull City) Odds: 40-1.

22nd: Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough) Odds: 40-1.