Five key games that shaped Paul Heckingbottom's Leeds United exit

We take a look at five games that shaped Paul Heckingbottom's future at Elland Road following his sacking.

Derby County 2 Leeds United 2

Paul Heckingbottom.

A game which seemed to sum up the second half of United's campaign.

The Whites led twice but were pegged back in the second minute of injury time at the end of both halves with Andreas Weimann and then Kasey Palmer breaking Leeds hearts to deny a first win since Boxing Day.

The mood after the final whistle was one of frustration.

Middlesbrough 3 Leeds 0

The end of the season as we knew it... was it on? was it off? Well, it ended up being on and Leeds never turned up. Patrick Bamford helped himself to a hat-trick as United's season went up in smoke. A dismal night for the travelling faithful and one of the worst performances in recent memory.

Not a good start for Heckingbottom...

Leeds United 0 Wolves 3

No backbone, no spine. United rolled over at Elland Road as the Champions in waiting picked them apart. If Heckingbottom didn't know he had a big task ahead he certainly did after that evening.

The Leeds boss also wasn't helped by owner Andrea Radrizzani's twitter outburst just moments after the final whistle about Wanderers' relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes.

Leeds United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2

Two struggling sides in what was another poor showing by Heckingbottom's side.

A late injury time kick in the teeth from Atdhe Nuhiu left United frustrated once again after Jay-Roy Grot thought he had secured a point for the Whites with an 86th minute header.

It was starting to become apparent that the former Barnsley man was struggling to have any or little effect on United's New Year slump.

Leeds United 2 Barnsley 1

A bit of rest bite for the former Barnsley man but still a game that left a lot lacking in the performance department.

Heckingbottom failed to appear and talk to the media following the game but it was clear he was hurting from recent months.