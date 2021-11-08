Fit-again Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw shows what both he and the Whites have been missing

This was more like the Leeds that we have come to know and love under Marcelo Bielsa. They dominated possession and pressed really well – particularly in the first half.

The centre of midfield looked a lot tidier with Kalvin Phillips and Adam Forshaw mopping-up most of the loose balls. Raphinha’s splendid free-kick fooled everybody and brought the house down.

The noise had barely abated when Harvey Barnes scored a fine goal of his own from a very tight angle.

Back at it: Midfielder Adam Forshaw put over two years of injury misery behind him in an impressive performance against Leicester City at Elland Road yesterday. Picture: Tony Johnson

Both sides came close but United had the lion’s share of the chances with Rodrigo and Dan James coming closest.

Leicester are a formidable opponent and most fans were happy with a draw in the end as the momentum slows and yet another international break looms.

Leeds are playing with increased confidence and energy and their self -belief is starting to pay off.

At a time when Premier League managers are dropping like flies this is a good time to move forward.