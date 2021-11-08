Fit-again Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw shows what both he and the Whites have been missing
Leeds United took a short-lived lead against Leicester City courtesy of Raphinha and although the visitors hit back from the kick-off the YEP panel felt Leeds, led by the Brazilian winger and the impressive Adam Forshaw - making his first league start in 799 days - could have gone on to win.
This was more like the Leeds that we have come to know and love under Marcelo Bielsa. They dominated possession and pressed really well – particularly in the first half.
The centre of midfield looked a lot tidier with Kalvin Phillips and Adam Forshaw mopping-up most of the loose balls. Raphinha’s splendid free-kick fooled everybody and brought the house down.
The noise had barely abated when Harvey Barnes scored a fine goal of his own from a very tight angle.
Both sides came close but United had the lion’s share of the chances with Rodrigo and Dan James coming closest.
Leicester are a formidable opponent and most fans were happy with a draw in the end as the momentum slows and yet another international break looms.
Leeds are playing with increased confidence and energy and their self -belief is starting to pay off.
At a time when Premier League managers are dropping like flies this is a good time to move forward.
Man of the match: Adam Forshaw