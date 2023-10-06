Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Final Championship table predicted for Leeds United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, West Brom & more

Leeds United host Bristol City before the October international break brings a pause to Championship action

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 6th Oct 2023, 19:43 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 19:49 BST

Leeds United are back at Elland Road tomorrow as they take on Bristol City with the opportunity to make it a hat-trick of home victories in the Championship.

The Whites have enjoyed an overall positive period following the September international break, winning three of their last five games, drawing one and losing the other.

They sit sixth on 16 points in a table that has six sides level on points with the Whites, with Millwall down in 14th just two points adrift of Daniel Farke’s men.

As Leeds prepare for another home game, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship computer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form.

Predicted points - 34

1. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points - 34

Predicted points - 37

2. 23rd: Rotherham United

Predicted points - 37

Predicted points - 38

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers

Predicted points - 38

Predicted points - 49

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Predicted points - 49

