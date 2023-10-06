Leeds United are back at Elland Road tomorrow as they take on Bristol City with the opportunity to make it a hat-trick of home victories in the Championship.

The Whites have enjoyed an overall positive period following the September international break, winning three of their last five games, drawing one and losing the other.

They sit sixth on 16 points in a table that has six sides level on points with the Whites, with Millwall down in 14th just two points adrift of Daniel Farke’s men.