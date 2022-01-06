Marcelo Bielsa's men were due to travel to Liverpool on Boxing Day but that game and the December 28 fixture with Aston Villa were postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak at Thorp Arch, along with a severe injury crisis.

The Premier League is yet to confirm when the Whites will complete those fixtures, but according to Mail Sport FIFA has no issue with games taking place during the January international break as long as clubs don't field any player called up for national team duty.

Only two top flight teams - Manchester City and Chelsea - have played 21 games so far with Burnley already falling four games behind them.

A FIFA spokesperson said: "The release of players is mandatory for all international windows listed in the international match calendar.

"Therefore, should clubs and leagues decide to play on those dates they would not be able to feature any player who has been called up/is on international duty."

The break runs from January 24 to February 2 and with no European action taking place, Raphinha is the only Leeds man with the prospect of international football thanks to Brazil's World Cup Qualifying fixtures against Ecuador and Paraguay on January 27 and February 2 respectively.

Liverpool would be hit hard, however, and would have reasonable ground for complaint if the Premier League sought to use the international break as a solution to the fixture backlog.

CALL UP - Leeds United's Raphinha is likely to be involved with Brazil during the January-February international break. Pic: Getty

They could have a trio of Brazilians unavailable in Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, along with Japanese international Takumi Minamino and three players at the Africa Cup of Nations, namely Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

As for Aston Villa, Trezeguet will be away with Egypt, Bertrand Traore with Burkina Faso, while the currently injured Leon Bailey and Emiliano Martinez could be involved in World Cup Qualifying games for Jamaica and Argentina respectively. Douglas Luiz is in and out of the Brazil squad but is another potential call up for the break.