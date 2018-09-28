FIFA 19: This is where Leeds United rank among the Championship in terms of 'club value'

Have your say

It is fair to say Leeds United are one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the Championship.

From the glory years under Don Revie to Champions League semi finals under David Leary - not forgetting nursing some of England's finest young talent in the early 2000s.

Indeed, The Whites have fallen since their relegation from the Premier League in 2004, however that does not disparage Leeds have a proud history.

But when it falls down to club value terms - everything is rather unpredictable, especially on FIFA...

On this year's latest FIFA addition, Marcelo Bielsa drop nine places to 10th in the Championship FIFA 'club value' list.

Stoke City, West Bromiwch Albion and Swansea City form the top three - still holding a significant amount of value having only been relegated from the Premier League.

Second place Middlesbrough sit fourth with a value of £158million while Sheffield Wednesday beat rivals Sheffield United by over £40m.

Rotherham United have the lowest value, joined by Bolton Wanderers and Milwall to form the bottom three.

We're unsure how FIFA determines club value but a wild guess would be that it is based on the value of the squad.

Here's the full Championship FIFA 19 club value rankings:

1. Stoke City - £281.6m

2. West Bromwich Albion - £220m

3. Swansea City - £176m

4. Middlesbrough - £158m

5. Derby County - £88m

6. Norwich City - 79.2m

7. Nottingham Forest - £70.4m

8. Hull City - 61.6m

9. Sheffield Wednesday - £59.84m

10. Leeds United - £57.2m

11. Aston Villa - £44m

12. Reading - £28.16

- Bristol City - £28.16m

13. QPR - 22.8m

14. Brentford - £19.3m

15. Ipswich Town - £14.96m

16. Birmingham City - £13.2m

- Sheffield United - £13.2m

- Blackburn Rovers - £13.2m

17. Preston North End - £10.56m

18. Wigan Athletic - £9.68m

19. Millwall - £8.8m

20. Bolton Wanderers - £7.02m

21. Rotherham United - £5.26m