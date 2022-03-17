FC Barcelona reportedly convinced about Leeds United man as Josh Warrington sends Whites message
Leeds United are back in action tomorrow evening at Wolves and Whites boss Jesse Marsch is speaking to the media today for his pre-match press conference.
Ahead of the Premier League clash at Molineux and Marsch's media briefing, we bring you all the latest Whites headlines in one place here with our Thursday morning round up.
Barcelona reportedly convinced about Leeds United man
Ex-footballer Tim Sherwood has urged Spurs to sign Leeds United star Raphinha, claiming he would be a “low-risk signing” and “great player” for Antonio Conte’s side. Liverpool and Man Utd are also said to be keen on the Brazil star. (The Analysis Show).
Barcelona are said to be “convinced” that Leeds United will eventually look to “cut their losses” on forward Rodrigo and be persuaded to sell. The Whites signed the £26m man from Valencia in 2020, but he’s scored just 11 goals in 54 outings. (The Athletic).
Jesse Marsch pre-Wolves press conference
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch is facing the media this morning ahead of Friday night's Premier League clash at Wolves.
Josh Warrington backing Leeds United to retain Premier League status
Leeds Warrior Josh Warrington has backed his beloved Leeds United to seal Premier League safety this season as he prepares for his own day of reckoning later this month.
Why Leeds United's Mateusz Klich was left out of Poland squad for friendly and play-off final
Leeds United's Mateusz Klich was consulted on the decision to omit him from the Poland squad for this month's friendly against Scotland and the World Cup qualifying play-off final.
