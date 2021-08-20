Started as he means to go on: Liverpool striker Mo Salah.

Here, we pick out the best captain picks, discuss who’s hot, who’s not and the ones to watch. Follow @Gameweek38 on twitter for more Fantasy Footballing insight.

This week’s transfer deadline on Saturday 21st August at 11am.

Captain Picks

In top form: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes getting away from Leeds United's Robin Koch at Old Trafford.

Mo Salah (£12.5m) vs Burnley (H)

Starting as he means to go on, Salah began the season with a hat-trick of goal involvements via a goal and two assists. The Egyptian created three chances and had four shots in the box against Norwich however Saturday’s game against Burnley is likely to be more difficult – despite facing Burnley seven times in his career, he’s has only scored against the Clarets once.

Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) vs Southampton (A)

All players have a team they play well against and in Bruno Fernandes’s case it may well be Southampton. Over the three times he’s faced the Saints, he’s racked up two goals and three assists. Coupled with the fact that Man United are undefeated at St Mary’s since 2003, you’d be a brave player to not captain the Portuguese midfielder. Fernandes scored all his shots on target last weekend.

Looking hot: Everton's Richarlison.

Differential: Joao Cancelo (£6.0m) vs Norwich (H)

As the bookies’ favourites to keep a clean sheet this week, captaining a Man City defender could be a shrewd move. Cancelo had a strong pre-season and is expected to keep his place in the team after a strong display against Spurs. Only one defender (details below) had more shots than Cancelo in gameweek one and no player created more big chances.

Who’s Hot?

Richarlison (Everton, £7.6m)

Not so hot: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Tipped as a player to keep your eye on last week, Richarlison delivered the goods as he scored and assisted in a convincing eleven-point display. Neither of the Brazilian’s next five games are against last season’s top six so his strong start looks set to continue.

Paul Pogba (Man United, £7.6m)

With four assists against Leeds last weekend, Pogba equalled the Premier League record for the most assists in one game. The Frenchman created five chances across the 90 minutes and had two shots of which one was on target. Man United’s next three opponents finished in the lower half of the table last season, offering more opportunity for Pogba to thrive in the attack.

Sergio Reguilon (Spurs, £5.0m)

Reguilon created two chances and picked up a bonus point on top of his clean sheet for his efforts against Man City. Rested in Spurs’ midweek Europa Conference League game, the Spanish left-back is set to keep his place as Tottenham travel to Wolverhampton before hosting Watford in the following week

Who’s Not?

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea, £6.0m)

Marcos Alonso was preferred over Chilwell in both the UEFA Super Cup and last weekend’s Premier League win, leaving many to think that he’s moved down the pecking order. At £6.0m, Chilwell is the joint fourth most expensive defender in the game – for that price, you’d hope for more.

Harry Kane (Spurs, £12.4m)

Seemingly back in training, Harry Kane’s Tottenham future is still up for debate. Nuno Espirito Santo will continue to make positive sounds about Kane’s involvement but the jury is out as to whether he will actually play against Wolves this weekend. Over 300,000 managers have already transferred Kane out of their squads in favour of Romelu Lukaku.

Ben White (Arsenal, £4.5m)

Speaking of Romelu Lukaku, after struggling to cope with Ivan Toney last weekend, White will be tasked with trying to stop the Belgian on his umpteenth Chelsea debut. Being more of a ball-playing centre-back, physicality is not White’s strength so he may struggle against Chelsea’s new No 9.

Ones to Watch (<5% ownership)

Emmanuel Dennis (Watford, £5.0m, 3.6%)

Providing a goal and an assist on his Premier League debut, Dennis looks like a prime budget pick for your third striker spot. Priced at just £5.0m, there seems to be no cheaper forward who is their team’s first choice striker. What’s more is that no player had more shots in the box in gameweek one.

Shane Duffy (Brighton, £4.0m, 4.6%)

Duffy was one of five minimum-priced defenders that played 90 minutes last weekend and if he can keep his place in the starting eleven, I am sure that he will gain points. Not only do Brighton have a great chance of a clean sheet at home to Watford on Saturday but no defender in the league had as many shots in the box as the Irishman which makes him a dynamic attacking threat from set-pieces.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford, £5.5m, 1.3%)