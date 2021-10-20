Famous Leeds United fans: 21 celebrities who support the Whites, including the new head of state who loves Leeds

For his birthday in 2019, radio DJ Moyles had the privilege of broadcasting live from Elland Road.

On October 14, Leeds United fan Jonas Gahr Støre became the Prime Minister of Norway.

Despite growing up in Oslo, Støre has said he felt “a kind of infatuation, a fascination” with the Whites ever since he was a child.

The Labour politician shared his affinity with Norway newspaper Aftenposten, relating how he suffered from the “objectively unfair” victory of Bayern Munich over Leeds in the Champions League final of 1975.

While his bandmates support Leicester City, Kasabian bassist Edwards is a Whites fan.

But he’s not the only unlikely figurehead to be Leeds, through and through. Here are some of the famous faces who are avid Whites fans.

Born in Lancashire, comedian Richardson started supporting Leeds to impress his Dad, also a Whites fan.

Best known for playing David Platt in Coronation Street, Pudsey-born Shepherd is a big Leeds fan.

The Shadow Business Secretary’s website states Miliband is ‘a big fan’ of Leeds United.

The Stereophonics frontman told TalkSport in 2019 that he would prefer to see Leeds back in the Premier League than release an album that went to number 1 in the charts.

Leeds United fan Ricky Wilson is the frontman for indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs.

Once the featherweight title-holder, boxer Warrington walks into the ring to the sound of Marching On Together.

Legends of triathlon, the Brownlee brothers were born in Dewsbury and are avid Whites fans.

Støre cut pictures of Leeds players out of Shoot and Goal as a child.

A lifelong Whites fan, Actor Lewis now features on the official Leeds United podcast alongside Emma Jones and Jermaine Beckford.

Leeds-born DJ Nightmares on wax was very vocal on Twitter in his support for the Whites during their promotion charge in 2020.

Known for playing Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, the Dane celebrated Leeds’ promotion by leaving Marcelo Bielsa a voicemail telling him how loved he is.

Guitarist of the Rothwell indie rock outfit Ryan Wilson co-hosts the LS11 fan channel.

Leeds-born Ineson played a cameo role as a journalist in The Damned United.

Australian acting star Russel Crowe narrated Amazon’s Take Me Home, documenting Leeds’ failed 2018-2019 promotion bid.

Once the world tennis no.1, the Swede has won nine Grand Slam titles and loves Leeds United.

The Irish musician plays guitar for Def Leppard and supports Leeds.

Born in Leeds, the indie rock outfit took inspiration for their name from the first club of Leeds legend Lucas Radebe.