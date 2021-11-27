Raphinha and Rodrigo are both back available having missed Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur but ninth-placed Brighton are as short as even money to beat the Whites and no bigger than 13-11 to take all three points.

Leeds can be backed at 14-5 - almost 3-1 - and are generally 11-4 whilst the draw is on offer at similar odds and no bigger than 5-2.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford remains sidelined as he recovers from an ankle injury so the first six players in the first scorer market represent the hosts.

HIM AGAIN: Neal Maupay, who has scored four times in six games against Leeds United, four of which have resulted in Seagulls victories, is favourite to score first against the Whites. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Neal Maupay leads the way at 19-4, the striker no stranger when it comes to facing or netting against Leeds.

Maupay has come up against the Whites six times and has scored four times, four of those games resulting in Seagulls victories and the forward on the losing side only once.

But there are other big threats with Maupay followed by Aaron Connolly (7s), Leandro Trossard (7s) and Jurgen Locadia (8s) in the betting to score first.

Danny Welbeck is just 11-2 to net first but is out injured.

Fresh from his first Premier League start, Joe Gelhardt is top of the Whites charts at 9-1 to net first, followed by Rodrigo, Sam Greenwood (both 19-2) and then Brazil star Raphinha (11s).

But Jeremy Sarmiento (10s), Taylor Richards (10s), Pascal Gross (11s), Alex Mac Allister (12s), Adam Lallana (14s) and Steven Alzate (14s) are seen as other Brighton threats, United's next most dangerous players regarded as Tyler Roberts (14s), Dan James (14s), Jack Harrison (16s), Crysencio Summerville (16s) and another youngster in Stuart McKinstry (16s).

Even bigger odds are on offer about Stuart Dallas (22s) and Mateusz Klich (23s) for a game in which a 1-1 draw is favourite in the correct score market at 13-2, but followed by a 1-0 win for the hosts at 41-5 or a 2-1 triumph for the Seagulls at 9s.

Leeds to win by a single goal is on offer at 25-2, bigger odds than the goalless draw at 12s.

