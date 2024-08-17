Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have looked at the promising defender this summer but look set to miss out.

Leeds United look set to miss out on Bashir Humphreys with reports suggesting Burnley have agreed a deal to sign the Chelsea defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It remains to be seen whether Leeds would have turned interest into an offer but Humphreys now looks set to join one of their key Championship promotion rivals. Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday that a deal had been agreed for the versatile defender to join Burnley.

Humphreys will initially join Scott Parker’s side on loan for the 2024/25 campaign, with an obligation to buy becoming active next summer at which point the youngster will sign a five-year contract. There is no suggestion what that permanent clause will cost the Clarets.

Their move for Humphreys comes amid speculation surrounding current first-choice right-sided defender, Dara O’Shea, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League. The Telegraph reported earlier this week that Brentford are closing in on a move for the 25-year-old, who started and scored in last weekend’s 4-1 win at Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humphreys will undergo medical tests early next week, leaving Leeds an option down as they work to strengthen in the final weeks of the transfer window. Daniel Farke has already stressed the need for reinforcements at the back and loan interest in Hugo Bueno suggests a left-sided player is wanted - he has since joined Dutch outfit Feyenoord.

Farke currently has strong first-choice full-back options in Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo, but the only natural cover for both sides is Sam Byram and his injury record suggests he cannot be relied upon all season. Max Wober can operate at left-back if needed but his future is not yet certain either.

As well as defensive reinforcements, Farke is keen to strengthen across the board after losing Glen Kamara, and Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter. Leeds are yet to find a replacement for any of last season’s three ever-presents.

"We need cover at full-back, a midfielder, a winger or offensive player and after Georgi (departs) a second offensive player," Farke said on Thursday. "They need the full package in all areas. You are not a top player unless you deliver goals and assists. They have to the right personality, mentality and be affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“(It's) not easy to attract this quality. It's easier in the Premier League. This is what we work on."I know our key people are working hard behind the scenes. I know when there are no incomings there is stress, but I talk to them every day and they know what I want. I am carefully optimistic something will happen."