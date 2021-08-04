Photographer John Varley pictured with the 1972 FA Cup trophy at Wembley. Pic: Varley Picture Agency

Here, James talks us through the stories behind the camera during his grandfather's illustrious career with a lens in some of United's most revered days.

The morning after the 1972 FA Cup final

It remains one of the greatest days in Leeds United’s history. The Centenary FA Cup Final in 1972 – the only time Leeds have won English football’s showpiece event.

My Granddad took many memorable photographs during the final – but probably the most famous was snapped the morning after. It was common in those days for the press pack to travel with the team and stay in the same hotel – and this was the case in 1972.

He knew which room Jack Charlton and Billy Bremner were staying in, so decided to give them a knock on his way out. He wished them good morning and asked if he could take a picture.

Jack and Billy weren’t too fussed and said he could. The result is incredible. It's a photo that would never be taken today.

Two of the greatest players in the club’s history – the captain of Scotland and an English World Cup winner. Billy is smoking his first cigarette of the day, Jack is yawning, newspapers are strewn everywhere and the pair have polished off full English breakfasts.

Jack Charlton and Billy Bremner pictured the morning after the 1972 FA Cup triumph. Pic: Varley Picture Agency

It’s only hours after the FA Cup has been won – and a day before Leeds would aim to claim a league and cup double at Wolves.

Leeds United’s internationals

My Granddad used to love telling this story. Pretty much every player in Don Revie’s squad was an international in the early Seventies – so my Granddad had an idea to photograph them all in their national team colours.

He organised it with the club and the day before popped into the dressing room to remind all the players to bring their international kits the next day. Jack Charlton told him he was wasting his time as ‘Billy would forget’. Charlton was adamant that club captain Bremner would not remember his kit as he had ‘the memory of a sieve’.

Vinnie Jones pictured tackling a Leeds United mascot at Elland Road. Pic: Varley Picture Agency

Anyway, the next day, Billy did remember his kit. In fact, the only person who had forgotten his…was Jack Charlton.

Tackling the mascot

About 20 years ago I picked up a copy of Total Football magazine in the airport. It was running a feature called the ’50 Greatest Football Photographs’. My Granddad’s picture of Bobby Moore and Pele was on the front cover, so naturally I bought it.

Anyway, it turned out my Granddad had three photographs in the top 25. The Bobby Moore-Pele shot was in the top ten – sixth I think.. The Jack Charlton-Billy Bremner photo was also included, as was a shot of Vinnie Jones taking out the mascot at Elland Road.

Leeds United's internationals at Elland Road. Pic: Varley Picture Agency

While just about every other photographer was sorting their gear out and getting ready for the match to start, my Granddad noticed Jones out of the corner of his eye. Jones was gesturing to fans in the Kop and my Granddad realised he was going to tackle the mascot. He stood still and kept his lens trained on Jones – and sure enough, he not only tackled the mascot, but took him out in front of a packed Kop end.

Half-time German

During the first half of the 1966 World Cup final, my Granddad was stuck in the stands as he hadn’t been given pitch-side access. He wasn’t happy with the shots he was getting and decided he had to get closer to the action.

So, at half-time, he spoke to a messenger and bribed him for his access-all-areas pass. He then walked towards the pitch before being stopped by a steward. He couldn’t think of anything to say…so he pretended to be German! He had spent time in Germany during his national service, so had picked up a few words. In broken German, he told the steward he was returning from the toilet. Somehow – perhaps the steward feared a diplomatic incident – he got on the pitch and spent the rest of the afternoon documenting English football’s finest hour.

He was also, incidentally, one of a very small number of photographers taking colour photographs during the final.