English football's most famous knockout competition got underway back in August and the second round proper kicks off tonight when National League side Gateshead host League One Charlton Athletic.

Tomorrow at 12.45pm Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont and his League One loan club Morecambe travel to Northern Premier League outfit Buxton, for whom Thorp Arch academy graduate Chris Dawson has scored twice already in the competition this season. It's the first time the Bucks have reached this stage of the FA Cup in almost 60 years and their progress puts Dawson within 90 minutes of a potential return to Elland Road.

The draw for that third round will be televised on Monday evening as part of the coverage of the final fixture of the second round, when Boreham Wood take on St Albans. It is expected that the draw will be made at 7pm and fans can watch on ITV or through the FA Cup social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.

Premier League and Championship teams all enter in the third round, helping to make up 32 ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday January 8, 2022. Leeds will be ball number 21.

In Marcelo Bielsa's tenure at Elland Road, Leeds have tasted only third round defeat. In his first season in charge they fell to a 2-1 loss at Queens Park Rangers, Aramide Oteh scoring from the spot before Aapo Halme equalised for the Whites. Jake Bidwell grabbed a 75th-minute winner, heading in from a corner with Bielsa later lamenting his team's struggles at set-pieces.

His second season saw the Championship Whites travel to Premier League Arsenal and give them a torrid time of it in the first half, before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a Reiss Nelson goal.

Last season Leeds travelled to League Two underdogs Crawley Town and suffered one of the upsets of the round, going down 3-0 after a bitterly disappointing display at a club 62 places beneath them. Bielsa said it was not the worst defeat of his career and insisted Leeds had taken the tie seriously, but took issue with the media reaction, which focused on the substitute appearance of reality TV figure Mark Wright for Crawley.

PAST GLORY - Leeds United manager Don Revie lifts the FA Cup in 1972 alongside Jack Charlton (left), Billy Bremner, and Paul Reaney (far right). Pic: Getty

"As if the game didn't have enough elements to classify our performance as negative, but because it's not sufficient they got to the fact what he does and he came on the pitch," he said.

"Or the lack of seriousness we could have faced this game, all the extra things that allow the person referring to the game, adds colour to an already important matter. To make us look even more bad or stupid than we already feel."

Leeds have won the FA Cup once in their history, beating Arsenal 1-0 in 1972.

The draw numbers

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Barnsley

5. Birmingham city

6. Blackburn Rovers

7. Blackpool

8. Brentford

9. Brighton & Hove Albion

10. Bristol City

11. Burnley

12. Cardiff City

13. Chelsea

14. Coventry City

15. Crystal Palace

16. Derby County

17. Everton

18. Fulham

19. Huddersfield Town

20. Hull City

21. Leeds United

22. Leicester City

23. Liverpool

24. Luton Town

25. Manchester City

26. Manchester United

27. Middlesbrough

28. Millwall

29. Newcastle United

30. Norwich City

31. Nottingham Forest

32. Peterborough United

33. Preston North End

34. Queens Park Rangers

35. Reading

36. Sheffield United

37. Southampton

38. Stoke City

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Yeovil Town or Stevenage

46. Bristol Rovers or Sutton United

47. Burton Albion or Port Vale

48. Buxton or Morecambe

49. Lincoln City or Hartlepool United

50. AFC Wimbledon or Cheltenham Town

51. Colchester United or Wigan Athletic

52. Leyton Orient or Tranmere Rovers

53. Cambridge United or Exeter City

54. Doncaster Rovers or Mansfield Town

55. Walsall or Swindon Town

56. Rotherham United or Stockport County

57. Gateshead or Charlton Athletic

58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59. Kidderminster Harriers or FC Halifax Town

60. Carlisle United or Shrewsbury Town

61. Salford City or Chesterfield

62. Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle

63. Ipswich Town or Barrow