FA Cup draw details, live steam options and Leeds United's ball number as Marcelo Bielsa's men await third round fate
The FA Cup's second round begins tonight and Leeds United will discover their third round opponents on Monday evening.
English football's most famous knockout competition got underway back in August and the second round proper kicks off tonight when National League side Gateshead host League One Charlton Athletic.
Tomorrow at 12.45pm Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont and his League One loan club Morecambe travel to Northern Premier League outfit Buxton, for whom Thorp Arch academy graduate Chris Dawson has scored twice already in the competition this season. It's the first time the Bucks have reached this stage of the FA Cup in almost 60 years and their progress puts Dawson within 90 minutes of a potential return to Elland Road.
The draw for that third round will be televised on Monday evening as part of the coverage of the final fixture of the second round, when Boreham Wood take on St Albans. It is expected that the draw will be made at 7pm and fans can watch on ITV or through the FA Cup social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
Premier League and Championship teams all enter in the third round, helping to make up 32 ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday January 8, 2022. Leeds will be ball number 21.
In Marcelo Bielsa's tenure at Elland Road, Leeds have tasted only third round defeat. In his first season in charge they fell to a 2-1 loss at Queens Park Rangers, Aramide Oteh scoring from the spot before Aapo Halme equalised for the Whites. Jake Bidwell grabbed a 75th-minute winner, heading in from a corner with Bielsa later lamenting his team's struggles at set-pieces.
His second season saw the Championship Whites travel to Premier League Arsenal and give them a torrid time of it in the first half, before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a Reiss Nelson goal.
Last season Leeds travelled to League Two underdogs Crawley Town and suffered one of the upsets of the round, going down 3-0 after a bitterly disappointing display at a club 62 places beneath them. Bielsa said it was not the worst defeat of his career and insisted Leeds had taken the tie seriously, but took issue with the media reaction, which focused on the substitute appearance of reality TV figure Mark Wright for Crawley.
"As if the game didn't have enough elements to classify our performance as negative, but because it's not sufficient they got to the fact what he does and he came on the pitch," he said.
"Or the lack of seriousness we could have faced this game, all the extra things that allow the person referring to the game, adds colour to an already important matter. To make us look even more bad or stupid than we already feel."
Leeds have won the FA Cup once in their history, beating Arsenal 1-0 in 1972.
The draw numbers
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Barnsley
5. Birmingham city
6. Blackburn Rovers
7. Blackpool
8. Brentford
9. Brighton & Hove Albion
10. Bristol City
11. Burnley
12. Cardiff City
13. Chelsea
14. Coventry City
15. Crystal Palace
16. Derby County
17. Everton
18. Fulham
19. Huddersfield Town
20. Hull City
21. Leeds United
22. Leicester City
23. Liverpool
24. Luton Town
25. Manchester City
26. Manchester United
27. Middlesbrough
28. Millwall
29. Newcastle United
30. Norwich City
31. Nottingham Forest
32. Peterborough United
33. Preston North End
34. Queens Park Rangers
35. Reading
36. Sheffield United
37. Southampton
38. Stoke City
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Yeovil Town or Stevenage
46. Bristol Rovers or Sutton United
47. Burton Albion or Port Vale
48. Buxton or Morecambe
49. Lincoln City or Hartlepool United
50. AFC Wimbledon or Cheltenham Town
51. Colchester United or Wigan Athletic
52. Leyton Orient or Tranmere Rovers
53. Cambridge United or Exeter City
54. Doncaster Rovers or Mansfield Town
55. Walsall or Swindon Town
56. Rotherham United or Stockport County
57. Gateshead or Charlton Athletic
58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City
59. Kidderminster Harriers or FC Halifax Town
60. Carlisle United or Shrewsbury Town
61. Salford City or Chesterfield
62. Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle
63. Ipswich Town or Barrow
64. Portsmouth or Harrogate Town