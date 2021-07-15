The Whites will take on the Lions at Nethermoor on Tuesday, July 27 and an additional allocation of tickets for the clash will be released for sale via the club's website HERE at 12pm on Thursday.

An additional allocation of 150 tickets have been held back for Guiseley season ticket holders to purchase a maximum of one additional ticket each.

The tickets can be bought in the club shop at Guiseley's two upcoming friendlies against Everton under-23s on Saturday, July 17 (3pm kick-off) and versus Bradford City on Tuesday, July 20 (7.30pm).

EXTRA TICKETS: Made available by Guiseley for Leeds United's pre-season friendly at Nethermoor. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Any tickets left over may then be released to the general public.

Tickets for the Bradford friendly can be purchased HERELimited tickets remain available for Guiseley's friendly against Everton under-23s and they can be purchased HERE

