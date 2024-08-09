Expected key Leeds United rivals sign England youngster and Champions League scorer from Manchester City
Manchester-born Micah Hamilton progressed through City’s Academy and enjoyed a dream first team debut for the club last December when scoring the opener in a 3-2 win against Champions League hosts Red Star.
The 20-year-old attacker went on to bag another two outings for Pep Guardiola’s side in an FA Cup clash at home to Huddersfield Town and another Champions League game against Copenhagen, both appearances coming from the bench.
Hamilton, though, who has been capped twice for England’s under-20s, has now ended more than a decade with City to join Middlesbrough on a four-year deal worth up to £5m. Boro are reportedly paying an initial £2m fee but with a 25 per cent sell-on of any future transfer included in the deal. City have also reportedly included a buy-back option and matching rights as part of the transfer.
Speaking to Middlesbrough’s official website, boss Michael Carrick said of the signing: "Micah is an exciting young player who we're looking forward to working with. He's already been in and around the senior side at Man City - he's got that experience from playing in the Champions League - and he is another great addition to the squad."
Richards follows in Luke Ayling, Aidan Morris and Delano Burgzorg as senior signings for the club this summer. Boro, who narrowly missed out on a play-offs place last season, are fourth favourites to win the league.
