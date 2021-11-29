Gallagher stepped out at LS11 in the final game of last season for West Brom in his final outing on loan with the Baggies from Chelsea.

West Brom were relegated but Gallagher returned to the Blues and Leeds then tried to sign the midfielder on loan for the current Premier League campaign.

Crystal Palace also expressed an interest and Gallagher opted to stay in London, joining Palace under new boss Patrick Vieira on a temporary deal.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEEDS-BOUND: Conor Gallagher, but with Crystal Palace. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Twelve league appearances later, the 21-year-old has bagged four goals and three assists for his 11th-placed side who are next heading for West Yorkshire for Tuesday night's 8.15pm kick-off.

Gallagher - who is now an England international - could have been lining up for the hosts and United's former title-winning left back Dorigo is a big fan of his talents.

"Palace obviously beat us to signing Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea during the summer and you can see why we were after him," Dorigo told the YEP.

"He is all action and a great midfielder who gets forward with energy.

"You can talk about characters in sides and you need different types and styles, that right blend at times.

"I mentioned last week about Gjanni Alioski and that little bit of craziness where something can happen.

"That was one thing he definitely had and the likes of Junior Firpo are still trying to feel their way.

"They are not quite like for like but Conor Gallagher would have been one of those that would have suddenly given us a load of energy and that sort of fight in there.

"He is doing a great job for Palace and Chelsea have produced another player, no doubt.

"His value is going up and up and up, he is playing for England and it's a shame we missed out on him.

"I saw him at West Brom and I thought 'I like this kid, he is really good', although you are not quite sure until they play at that next level.

"But he has taken it in his stride and he looks a player."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.