A former Blades star has made a Leeds United admission in assessing Friday night’s derby.

Former Sheffield United star Matt Kilgallon has served up Leeds United praise in assessing the battle of his two former sides.

Ex-Leeds and Blades defender Kilgallon saw two of his former sides go head to head in Friday night’s Championship Yorkshire derby in which goals from Pascal Struijk and Mateo Joseph gave Leeds a 2-0 success.

Chris Wilder’s Blades arrived at Elland Road as the only unbeaten team left in the division but Kilgallon admits they were chasing shadows as second best and praised Whites defenders Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk for dealing with powerhouse striker Kieffer Moore.

Pressed on whether the Blades were second best on Sky Sports, Kilgallon admitted: “They were, apart from the first five minutes when the ball was going up to Kieffer Moore and he was sort of bringing it down and bringing in [Gus] Hamer and [Callum] O’Hare but they [Leeds] got used to him

“[Pascal] Struijk and [Joe] Rodon got hold of him and it was all Leeds United.

“Sheffield United were chasing shadows to be honest, the game was played at a great tempo, challenges and played in the right spirit but Leeds were too good and they were chasing shadows.

"You could also see why Sheffield United hadn’t conceded for six games, because when it did get to that important bit, they were defending it well.

"But you can't not have the ball that long and win a game I'm afraid.”