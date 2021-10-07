Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

Latest Premier League rumours

Arsenal are targeting England pair Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins but face a difficult task luring them from Everton and Aston Villa respectively. (Sun)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is now prepared to ignore interest from Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus and sign a new deal at Old Trafford. (L'Equipe)

Leeds have been backed to make an offer to sign Derby County star Louie Sibley after the club went into administration recently. (The Athletic)

Liverpool are considering a move for Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic as the 21-year-old's contract talks have collapsed at Fiorentina. (Mirror)

Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are set to do battle for England and Stoke City youth striker Emre Tezgel who has been likened to Harry Kane. (Mail)

Leeds United were linked with a move for Rubin Kazan's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the summer, but the Russian side wanted £18 million for his signature. The 20-year-old has struggled for form since failing to secure a move away, with his market value now falling well below their previous asking price. (Various)

Stuart Dallas on Northern Ireland's Swiss meeting

Stuart Dallas has pulled no punches in outlining the importance of a Northern Ireland victory in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland in Geneva.

"It's huge," Dallas told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's clash against the Swiss.

"I think there's no getting away from it. We know how big it is.

"There's two games that we have got to go and win to give us any chance of qualifying.

"We know that it's going to be difficult.

"Switzerland are a top class side, I think they showed that in the summer.

"But we also showed last month that we can compete with these teams when we are on it and there's no getting away from the fact that we have got to go there and win the game to have a chance.

"If we don't win the game it's going to be very very difficult and it's just about keeping it alive.

"Hopefully next month we are in a position where we have two home games where we have something still to play for."

Whites to open Belfast store

Leeds United are launching a new official club store in a new country, officially opening this weekend.

The 550sqft store in Northern Ireland will be opening in the heart of Belfast, becoming the first Leeds United store to open in Ireland.

The new store will be located at 12-16 Castle Lane (BT1 5YF) and is set to officially open this coming Saturday.