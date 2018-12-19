Ex-Leeds United star jokingly offers to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been appointed interim manager at Manchester United - and Paul Robinson must be gutted...

Following a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Red Devils on Tuesday morning, sparking a witty reaction from the former Leeds goalkeeper.

Twenty years on from his Whites debut, Robinson was associating himself with the old enemy by backing himself for the managerial role at Old Trafford.

Of course, he was joking. He came through the youth academy at Elland Road and made nearly 100 appearance for the club. He loves Leeds!

Robinson took to Twitter to message Manchester United and throw his name into the hat: "I’ve done my badges lads @ManUtd!" alongside three laughing faces.

This sparked replies from several Leeds fans, some backing the retired goalkeeper to bag the job and suggest he should act as a secret agent and relegate the Red Devils.

With responses coming in fast, the ex-England international was forced to clarify his tweet "Obviously joking hahaha".

It's probably for the best. Swapping Leeds for Manchester United doesn't tend to go down well, just ask Alan Smith...